Minot explores options for weed control with Ward County
A committee investigating better control of nuisance weeds in Minot gained some insight Tuesday into the work of the Ward County Weed Board and how the city and county might work together. Derrill Fick, Ward County ward control officer, spoke to the committee about the board's efforts to eradicate noxious and invasive weeds, which are narrower categories than general nuisance weeds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
|Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC