Melting point
Kim Fundingsland/MDN Snowmelt runoff was flowing over County Road 8 near Bakers Bridge on June 12, 2011. Bakers Bridge is located on the Souris River north of Burlington and immediately below the Upper Souris National Wildlife Refuge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
|Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC