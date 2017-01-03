Max woman dies in one-vehicle rollover near Valley City
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a woman from Max has died as the result of injures in a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94, eight miles west of Valley City, Sunday. The woman's car veered toward the median and into the guardrail on an overpass.
