The following people were issued a marriage license by the Ward County Recorder in Minot and have been united in marriage: John Joseph Gilles and Crystal Ann Halseth, Dustin Lee Person and Judith Melody Miller, Tyler Michael Brooks and Jamie Lynn Cross, Brady Leroy Nelson and Beauty Nolwando Ntlabathi, Christopher Ryan Clesher and Ashley Nicole Jones, Gregg William Skaug and Karly Ann Zink, David Gregory Cox and Lindsey Rae Erickson, Jeremy Lynn Melchert and Amber Lynn Moen, Benjamin Bede Morris and Michelle Noelani Mei Lin Lee, Charles Andrew Wierson and JoAnn Shanade Thongphet, all Minot; Gary Alan Hoff and Svitlana Vasko, both Upham; Dustin Lee Johnson and Melissa Mae Andersen, both Voltaire; Luke Matthew Jeanfreau, Columbia, Miss., and Megan Noelle Briggs, Purvis, Miss.

