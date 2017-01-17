Man charged with aggravated assault, animal cruelty

A preliminary hearing was held Friday for a Minot man accused of dragging a horse down city streets in Bergen as it was attached to a stock trailer and later striking another man in the head with the butt of his rifle and cutting him with a knife. Cody Lynn Sundby, 34, is charged with animal cruelty, a Class C felony, and two counts of aggravated assault, both Class C felonies, in district court in McHenry County.

