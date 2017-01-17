Man awaits trial on sexual assault ch...

Man awaits trial on sexual assault charge

A 69-year-old Minot man is set to go to trial March 20 on a charge that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl more than a year ago. The trial is projected to last five days for Lorin Walter Hove.

