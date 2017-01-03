Major drug bust in Berthold
A traffic stop in Berthold led to one of the biggest drug busts in North Dakota history on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Berthold Police Department. Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt stopped a vehicle in Berthold that led to the arrest of David Salazar 47, Gregorio Capetillo, 24, and Louis Parra Magana,19, all of Washington state.
