Major drug bust in Berthold

A traffic stop in Berthold led to one of the biggest drug busts in North Dakota history on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Berthold Police Department. Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt stopped a vehicle in Berthold that led to the arrest of David Salazar 47, Gregorio Capetillo, 24, and Louis Parra Magana,19, all of Washington state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.