Lyrical abstractions

Submitted Photo "TOK" an acrylic on canvas can be seen Jan. 10 through Feb. 10 at Susana Amundarain's Kyklos exhibit, hosted by the Taube Museum of Art. The Main Gallery exhibition at the Taube Museum of Art will feature Kyklos, by Susana Amundarain, from Tuesday to Feb. 10. Amundarain's work is represented in museums in South America, United States, as well as in many private and corporate collections such as Empresas Polar Foundation, PepsiCO, ALCOA, and Minitab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.