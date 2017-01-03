Lyrical abstractions
Submitted Photo "TOK" an acrylic on canvas can be seen Jan. 10 through Feb. 10 at Susana Amundarain's Kyklos exhibit, hosted by the Taube Museum of Art. The Main Gallery exhibition at the Taube Museum of Art will feature Kyklos, by Susana Amundarain, from Tuesday to Feb. 10. Amundarain's work is represented in museums in South America, United States, as well as in many private and corporate collections such as Empresas Polar Foundation, PepsiCO, ALCOA, and Minitab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
|Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC