Judge excludes testimony in corrupting a minor case

A district court judge has excluded testimony in the case of a Minot man on trial this week for corruption of a minor. Marquis Bradshaw, a lawyer for Alexander Pittenger, 22, successfully argued that the state had failed to disclose a BCI special agent as an expert witness as required by court rules.

