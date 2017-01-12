History takes flight
Allan Blanks/MDN From the left, Michelle Saari shares information about pre-flight standards and plane talk to third and fourth grade students during the Aviation Camp Experience Sunday at the Dakota Territory Air Museum. During the lecture, students learn about the phonetic alphabet for pilots and gain understanding of pre-flight.
