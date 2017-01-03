Heavy Snowpack Has Some in North Dakota Wary of Spring Flooding
The National Weather Service says the snowfall total in the city for November and December is approaching 43.5 inches, which is more than an inch above the total for the same two months in 2010. A few months later, flooding destroyed thousands of homes and other structures in Minot and caused an estimated $1 million in damage in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
|Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC