Gust receives "Patriot Award"
Submitted Photo Robyn Gust, left, Trinity Health Sports Medicine Manager, received the "Patriot Award" from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves. Gust was nominated by Ashley King, right, an athletic trainer with Trinity Health and member of the North Dakota National Guard.
