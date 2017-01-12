Get ready for Giving Hearts Day

Get ready for Giving Hearts Day

The 2017 Minot Giving Hearts Day consortium has joined a chorus of voices to promote awareness of Giving Hearts Day, the 24-hour online giving event slated for Feb. 9 at GivingHeartsDay.org. Initiated in 2008 by Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact Foundation and the Alex Stern Family Foundation, located in Fargo, Giving Hearts Day collected about $325,000 in its first year, topped $1 million in 2011, and in 2016, raised more than $8.2 million from 37,109 individual donations for 326 charities in North Dakota and western Minnesota.

