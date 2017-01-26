Former ND school leader wants electronics returned to family...
A former North Dakota school superintendent serving up to 40 years in prison for sex crimes involving minors wants electronics returned that were seized during the investigation. Former Sawyer superintendent Charles Soper argued in court Tuesday that the state should return a computer, an iPad and a cellphone to his family, so they can sell or use the devices.
