Flood funding looks hopeful
Jill Schramm/MDN Sen. Randy Burckhard, left, and Rep. Scott Louser look over legislation on their laptops as they wait for the start of the Chamber of Commerce forum Saturday. Legislative funding for the first four phases of Minot flood protection remains a possibility, despite a decline in the revenue available for water projects, according to state Rep. Roscoe Streyle, R-Minot.
