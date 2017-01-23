Flood control is going to cause some pain

Whether it is a change in how the first two pennies of sales tax is allocated, new taxes or fees or some other mechanism yet to be envisioned, eventually there will most likely be Long-term planning takes projections and even in the case of the most conservative economic projections, there are bound to be unpredicted variations. Minot's plan is based on real expenditures and predicted finances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.