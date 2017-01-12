Fixing flaws
Jill Schramm/MDN Sen. Karen Krebsbach, right, speaks to the crowd at the Chamber of Commerce's legislative forum in Minot Saturday as Rep. Larry Bellew and Jim Hatlelid listen at left. North Dakota's initiated measure process shouldn't be for sale to wealthy out-of-state interests, nor should measures overwhelm voters with their complexity, Sen. David Hogue told the crowd at the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce legislative forum Saturday.
