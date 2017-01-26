First responders trained how to deal with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Mark Jones/MDN Kelli Sears, of the Division of Emergency Medical Systems at the North Dakota Department of Health, speaks on first responders dealing with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Saturday at the 2017 Northwest Region EMS Conference at the Grand Hotel in Minot. That was one of several topics discussed Saturday at the 2017 Northwest Region EMS Conference at the Grand Hotel in Minot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.