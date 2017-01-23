Fatal crash in Watford City area
Two people were killed when their vehicle struck a frack tank on a Peterbilt, Sunday night at the intersection of N.D. Highway 73 and McKenzie County Road 14, 20 miles east of Watford City. The male and female in the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado died at the scene.
