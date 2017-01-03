Engine drops from B-52 bomber over ru...

Engine drops from B-52 bomber over rural ND after 'catastrophic failure'

The military believes an engine that dropped from a B-52 bomber during a training mission this week in rural North Dakota suffered a "catastrophic failure," disintegrated and fell into a river, Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James said. An in-flight emergency was declared Wednesday and the crew landed the plane safely, according to Minot Air Force Base.

