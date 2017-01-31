Eichler child porn case delayed

The federal child porn trial for a Minot neurosurgeon has been delayed to Feb. 28 in Bismarck because one of the prosecutors was unavailable, according to court documents. Eichler was indicted June 1, 2016, on two counts of production of materials depicting the sexual exploitation of minors; two counts of attempted production of materials depicting the sexual exploitation of minors; one count of receipt of materials involving the sexual exploitation of minors; one count of attempted receipt of materials involving the sexual exploitation of minors and one count of transfer of obscene materials to minors.

