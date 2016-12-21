Donating to a worthy cause
Submitted Photo Minot Gordmans won a district contest and instead of using the money in house they chose to make the donation of goods to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center. The donated items included clothing, toiletries, gifts for teenagers and other holiday items.
Read more at Minot Daily News.
