Committee seeks artists for Ward County trail art
The Ward County Visioning Committee is accepting applications from individuals, businesses, and other entities in our community that would like to create an art installation for trails in Ward County. Two different trails have been constructed and are in use - the Minot to Burlington Trail along County Road 15 and the Freedom Trail along County Road 19 toward Minot Air Force Base.
