Coffee with a cop set for February
Minot residents are invited to share a cup of coffee with members of the Minot Police Department Friday, Feb. 3, at the Barnes and Noble Cafe located inside Dakota Square Mall from 9-11 a.m. Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for community members and law enforcement to share informal conversations about citywide concerns. The event is agenda-free as no speeches or specific topics are scheduled during this calm and collaborative conversation.
Read more at Minot Daily News.
