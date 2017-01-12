Coffee with a cop set for February

12 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Minot residents are invited to share a cup of coffee with members of the Minot Police Department Friday, Feb. 3, at the Barnes and Noble Cafe located inside Dakota Square Mall from 9-11 a.m. Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for community members and law enforcement to share informal conversations about citywide concerns. The event is agenda-free as no speeches or specific topics are scheduled during this calm and collaborative conversation.

