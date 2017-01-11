City plans review of snow removal eff...

City plans review of snow removal efforts

Eloise Ogden/MDN A snow crew loads snow into a truck to be hauled away from a Minot cul de sac Jan. 4. The Minot City Council elected not to create an ad hoc committee Monday but instead directed its Public Works and Safety Committee to conduct a review and develop recommendations. The public works committee had recommmended the council set up a committee to conduct a review in light of community concerns following three large snowfalls since Nov. 30 Council member Stephan Podrygula, who had proposed the ad hoc committee, said he can support referring a study to the public works committee because of progress already being made.

