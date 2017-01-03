City of Minot street crews reset snow...

City of Minot street crews reset snow removal efforts

Monday

As the City of Minot witnesses another significant accumulation of snow, the Street Department will return to priority one of snow removal; emergency snow routes. Crews have worked around the clock to widen and clear roads after a massive snow event over the Christmas weekend.

Start the conversation

Severe Weather Alert

Wind Chill Warning for Ward County was issued at January 03 at 5:49PM CST

Minot, ND

