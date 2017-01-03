City of Minot street crews reset snow removal efforts
As the City of Minot witnesses another significant accumulation of snow, the Street Department will return to priority one of snow removal; emergency snow routes. Crews have worked around the clock to widen and clear roads after a massive snow event over the Christmas weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
|Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC