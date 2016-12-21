Chilling start of year
With snowfall coming to a brief halt, Michael Mathews, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck, predicts another stretch of sub-zero temperatures for the Magic City. Elvis Hegle, a Minot resident and employee at Cenex, expressed growing concerns about the rising piles of snow building up throughout the Magic City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
|Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC