Buyouts on the table

Buyouts on the table

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Minot Daily News

Homeowner angst over additional buyouts for the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection project led a city committee to look more intently at the proposal Wednesday before agreeing to keep it alive as a project alternative. The Minot City Council's Public Works and Safety Committee is recommending the council ask the Souris River Joint Board to include resilience program buyouts as options in the flood protection project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
News Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 5
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,714,980

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC