Bucking tradition

This winter, the Minot Public Library is venturing beyond traditional library programing to connect people, enrich lives and inspire minds! The first nontraditional library program of 2017 is an afterhours teen and tween mini-golf course on Friday, Jan. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. No registration is required and teens are encouraged to bring their friends along. Those interested in joining us should arrive promptly at 7 p.m. as the doors will be locked shortly thereafter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.