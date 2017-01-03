Antwan Alexander, Minot, sentenced fo...

Antwan Alexander, Minot, sentenced for reckless endangerment

A man convicted of firing bullets into an occupied apartment building in Minot last September will be allowed to spend three days free before he begins serving a three-year jail sentence. Antwan Alexander, 19, wanted to spend time with his baby, who was born prematurely last month and is in a hospital neonatal intensive care unit.

