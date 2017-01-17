Alleged gunman facing multiple charges
A 29-year-old Minot man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion that he fired shots in Northland Trailer Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to Minot police. James Milton Blue II is charged with seven counts of reckless endangerment, each a Class C felony; four counts of contact by bodily fluids, each a Class C felony; two counts of simple assault of medical services personnel, each a Class C felony; one count of terrorizing, a Class C felony, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class C felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
|Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC