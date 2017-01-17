Alleged gunman facing multiple charges

A 29-year-old Minot man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion that he fired shots in Northland Trailer Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to Minot police. James Milton Blue II is charged with seven counts of reckless endangerment, each a Class C felony; four counts of contact by bodily fluids, each a Class C felony; two counts of simple assault of medical services personnel, each a Class C felony; one count of terrorizing, a Class C felony, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class C felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.