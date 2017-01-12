Alleged accomplice charged with attempted murder

A 26-year-old Minot man is now charged with accomplice to attempted murder, a Class A felony, in the shooting of a man at a Minot residence on Jan. 7. Randolph Dashiell Garbutt had previously been charged with robbery and burglary, both Class B felonies, in connection with the weekend crime spree. A Class A felony carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison; each Class B felony carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

