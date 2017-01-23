Accused shooter now charged with atte...

Accused shooter now charged with attempted murder

Minot Daily News

A 30-year-old Minot man facing charges after a shooting incident last week is now also charged with three additional felonies in connection with an incident the night before the shooting. James Milton Blue II allegedly fired shots near his girlfriend, threatened her with a gun and interfered with a 911 call on Jan. 16. The state has charged him with attempted murder, a Class A felony, terrorizing, a Class C felony, and interference with an emergency call, a Class C felony.

