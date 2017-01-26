Accused burglar facing another felony charge

Shane Dalton Kittleson made an initial appearance Tuesday in district court in Minot for burglary, a Class C felony, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the owner of the store was watching the security camera in his shop and called police to report that a burglar was in the business.

