Accused burglar facing another felony charge

Accused burglar facing another felony charge

24 min ago

Shane Dalton Kittleson made an initial appearance Tuesday in district court in Minot for burglary, a Class C felony, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the owner of the store was watching the security camera in his shop and called police to report that a burglar was in the business.

