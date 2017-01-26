A trip to Haiti
Submitted Photo Nurses from Minot State University and MSU alumni will visit an orphanage at Croix Des Bouquets, Haiti, from Feb. 15 to 24. They are seeking donations to buy supplies before their trip. Members of the Omicron Tau Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International will partner with Third World Health and travel to Haiti Feb. 15-24.
