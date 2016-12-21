Year ends with extensive snow
Snowfall for the month was 26.1 inches which is 19 inches above the long-term average of 7.1 inches and 20.4 inches above for the same period one year ago, said Joseph Effertz of the North Central Research Extension Center, south of Minot. He said the total snowfall for the season so far is 42.6 inches which is 26.8 inches above the long- term average of 15.8 inches and 36.7 inches above last year at this time.
