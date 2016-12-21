Trial begins for sex offender accused...

Trial begins for sex offender accused of luring a minor in Minot

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a Bottineau man, and convicted sex offender, accused of trying to arrange a meeting with a 14-year-old girl in March. State prosecutors say that Vandal established a conversation with a 14-year-old girl on Facebook messenger, and eventually arranged to meet her outside of her school.

