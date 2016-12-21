Plea deal closes terrorizing case

A 30-year-old Minot man was sentenced to time served and probation for threatening his fiancee and a female family member on Feb. 20. Kevin Michael Perdue, who had been scheduled to go on trial next week, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony terrorizing on Monday. In exchange for the guilty plea, the state removed language referring to use of a weapon in the commission of the crime and agreed to recommend a one year sentence, with all time suspended except for the 96 days Perdue has already served, and three years supervised probation.

