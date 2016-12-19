Needing More Work, Minot's Flooded Home Buyout Policy on Hold
A proposed change to Minot, N.D.'s home buyout policy following the devastating 2011 Souris River flood is on hold for more refinement. The City Council is considering providing extra compensation to homeowners who have houses at an appraised value below the amount needed to pay off the mortgage because of investments made to restore their damaged homes, the Minot Daily News reported.
