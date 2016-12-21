Minot improves flood insurance rating

Minot improves flood insurance rating

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Minot Daily News

Submitted Photo Mayor Chuck Barney signs FEMA paperwork giving Minot a Class 8 rating in the flood insurance program, which entitles residents in the flood hazard area to receive a 10 percent premium discount. City Engineer Lance Meyer looks on at right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
News Zika virus not raising concerns in ND (Feb '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 5
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Ward County was issued at December 25 at 9:52PM CST

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,417 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,655

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC