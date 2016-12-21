Honoring sacrifice and protecting tradition
Submitted Photo Steve Veikley, a Minot resident and a U.S. Army veteran will perform Taps alongside the American Legion Saturday at the Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Rosehill Memorial Park. Saturday morning, Minot residents will gather at Rosehill Memorial Park and place wreaths on the headstones of fallen military members.
