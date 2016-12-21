Emergency declared
Jill Schramm/MDN A northwest Minot neighborhood is among residential areas with narrow streets and poor visibility due to snow piles. Minot may have to turn to the North Dakota Legislature for financial help after three snowstorms that together dumped more than 43 inches of snow on the city.
