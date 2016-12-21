City of Minot asks residents to properly dispose of Christmas trees
To allow for proper disposal and recycling of the fragrant, popular holiday decoration of Christmas Trees, the City of Minot has supplied citizens with two dump sites throughout the city this season. Roll out dumpsters are located at Compost site #3 at Oak Park and Compost site #7 at 16th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest.
