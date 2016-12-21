Assailant declared not responsible for his actions

Charles Beasor will likely be released into the community under the supervision of North Central Human Services, according to statements made at a hearing on Dec. 13. Beasor, who has combat-related post traumatic stress disorder, has been evaluated and deemed not responsible for his actions under state law. Last March, Beasor was accused of deliberately striking a man with his vehicle at the old radar base 16 miles south of Minot.

