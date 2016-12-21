Agency wants nursing home residents to know about new federal safeguards and rights
The North Dakota Department of Human Services' Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program would like residents of the 81 nursing homes in North Dakota and their families to know about revised federal regulations strengthening residents' rights and protections. This is the first comprehensive update since regulations were issued in 1991.
