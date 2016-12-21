A great need remains for Men's Winter...

A great need remains for Men's Winter Refuge

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Minot Daily News

It was good news hearing that Minot's Men's Winter Refuge is still available, making a difference in the daily lives of homeless men willing to stick it out and find a future in the Magic City. Imagine trying to exist in a town like Minot, in weather like this, without having so much as a warm bed to retreat to at the end of a hard day of work - or of looking for work.

