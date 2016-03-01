#3 - 2016 provided new opportunities ...

#3 - 2016 provided new opportunities for leadership

Allan Blanks/MDN Kelli Flermoen is the first woman to be named fire chief of the Minot Fire Department. During the summer, Flermoen collaborated with the American Red Cross to inspect and install smoke detectors in the homes of Minot residents.

