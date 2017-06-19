Winner Of The Week: Murphy Paints It ...

Winner Of The Week: Murphy Paints It Blue At Roebke's Run

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Chronicle of the Horse

The wind was whipping at 40 miles an hour, and the trees seemed nearly flattened beside her. But once the timer said, "Go!" she was off with a tailwind practically pushing her along.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle of the Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnetonka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tech CEOs HAIL Trump Jun 20 London hit again 1
Is Section 8 housing vulnerable Jun 17 The Man 2
Clinton NEVER LIED Jun 12 FCC investigated ... 4
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Jun 1 from oliver 28
Trump supports NATO May 24 FCC investigated ... 1
He is working May 24 Hillary LOST 1
News Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso... May '17 zippok 11
See all Minnetonka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnetonka Forum Now

Minnetonka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minnetonka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Minnetonka, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC