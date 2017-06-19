Wayzata hotel opens Saturday, the first on Lake Minnetonka in more than 50 years
Crews worked on The Landing hotel on May 2, 2017. It's slated to open in June 2017, marking the fifth and final block in the massive $342 million Promenade of Wayzata redevelopment project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnetonka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tech CEOs HAIL Trump
|Jun 20
|London hit again
|1
|Is Section 8 housing vulnerable
|Jun 17
|The Man
|2
|Clinton NEVER LIED
|Jun 12
|FCC investigated ...
|4
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|Trump supports NATO
|May 24
|FCC investigated ...
|1
|He is working
|May 24
|Hillary LOST
|1
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|May '17
|zippok
|11
Find what you want!
Search Minnetonka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC