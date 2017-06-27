The Drive: Podcast looks at state of ...

The Drive: Podcast looks at state of Twin Cities commuting

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Star Tribune

Whether headed to work or school or to meet up with friends, we make decisions on how to get there - by driving, carpooling, walking, biking or using public transit. A new 10-part podcast series called "Here to There" delves into how we get to and from our destinations and looks at policies, technologies and social factors that affect our choices, said Leili Fatehi, co-founder of podcast creator Apparatus, a Twin Cities public policy consulting firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

